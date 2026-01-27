Police Arrest Man That Sent Bomb Threat Messages To Two Popular Private Schools In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Kosiso Chukwem-Nenyem, alleged to have sent bomb threat messages to two schools in the Ikeja Government Reserved Area (GRA), Lagos, last week.

This came as the command said it dismantled a notorious “one-chance” syndicate operating across the state, arresting 21 suspects in various locations.

It was gathered that about 4p.m., January 20, 2026, the Human Resources Manager and the Chief Security Officer of the affected schools (names withheld) separately reported at the Ikeja Divisional Headquarters that they had received threatening WhatsApp messages from the same unknown number, alleging that explosive devices had been planted within the school premises.

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Mr. Moshood Jimoh, who disclosed this while briefing journalists at the Command Headquarters in Ikeja, yesterday, said operatives, including the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit, Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU) and tactical teams, were immediately deployed to the schools.

He said: “No explosive device was found and the schools were declared safe. Investigations led to the arrest of Kosiso Chukwem-Nenyem, a resident of Okota, identified as the sender of the threat messages.”

Although the suspect claimed he lost his phone in November 2025, police said its investigations revealed he continued to receive calls from family members during the period the threats were issued. The SIM card was also recovered from him.

“This individual acted alone and deliberately attempted to cause panic among parents and school authorities. He will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” the CP stated.



