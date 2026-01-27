I Became Depressed After Jail Time Experience ..Artiste Ceeza Milli

byCKN NEWS -
0


Singer Ifeanyi Charles Bosnah, popularly known as Ceeza Milli, has opened up about his past struggles, revealing he spent time in jail and battled depression.

In an interview with Yanga FM Lagos, he said the experience has had a lasting impact on his mental health, stating that he is still recovering.

“I went through a depressive stage, I went to jail. I suffered in Nigerian prison,” he stated.

Milli attributes his current health issues to the traumatic experience and emphasised his focus is on health-driven weight loss, dismissing claims he’s reacting to online criticism.

He expressed appreciation for past collaborations with Wizkid, crediting the artist with helping him provide for his family.

Milli also noted that Wizkid’s support was significant: “Wizkid tried for me, he gave me collaborations that made me feed my family.”


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال