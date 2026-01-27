Defection: Commissioners Quit Kano Governor Yusuf’s Cabinet

Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Umaru (rtd) has resigned as Kano State Commissioner for Internal Security and Special Services.

Umaru’s resignation was conveyed in a letter addressed to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf through the Secretary to the State Government, and dated January 26, 2026.

In the letter, the retired air force officer expressed gratitude to the governor for the confidence reposed in him, recalling his appointment first as Director General of the Special Services Directorate in June 2023 before his elevation to the position of commissioner.

He explained that his decision to step aside followed recent political developments, noting that he considered it to be in the best interest of the state and the administration.

“Following the recent turn of events, I believe it is in the best interest of the state and the administration that I step aside from this role. This decision, though difficult, is made after careful consideration,” he stated.

Umaru said his service in government was guided by the principles of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, led by former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, which he said emphasise justice, discipline and service to the people.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Special Duties, Nasiru Sule Garo, has also resigned his appointment.

Garo announced his resignation in a letter addressed to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf through the Secretary to the State Government and dated January 26.

In the letter, the former commissioner said his decision followed careful thought and consideration, noting that serving the people of Kano State had been an honour and privilege.

“I am deeply grateful for the trust and support extended to me during my tenure. Serving the people of Kano State has been an honour and a privilege, and I appreciate the opportunity to have contributed to the development of our state and to work alongside dedicated colleagues,” he stated.

Garo said he was committed to ensuring a smooth transition, adding that he would make himself available to assist with any necessary handover processes.

He thanked the governor and the state government for the opportunity to serve and wished Kano State continued progress and success.



