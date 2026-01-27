Actor Femi Adebayo , Wife Marriage Crisis Gets Messier

In a series of emotionally charged posts on her Instagram page, Iyan Aladuke, the wife of popular Nollywood actor and lawyer Femi Adebayo, has publicly broken her silence over what she describes as a sustained campaign of lies, intimidation, and character assassination against her.

Her outburst comes in apparent reaction to a recent publication in Punch Newspapers, which she claims contained false narratives meant to disgrace her.

Allegations of Armed Eviction and Family Disrespect

In her posts, Aladuke made severe allegations against her husband, centering on a recent incident where she claims nearly 20 armed men were used to evict her and her aged mother from her marital home.

“What did you expect when you took almost 20 armed men to a public place to evict people? Of course the news would spread!” she wrote.

She expressed particular distress over the treatment of her mother, stating, “My aged mother was thrown out with a Gun knowing fully well she’ll be there as she comes around to help me with my child!”

Accusations of Staged Publicity and Hypocrisy

Aladuke further accused Femi Adebayo of engaging in hypocritical publicity stunts to garnish his image amidst the private conflict. She referenced a visit to their son’s school, claiming it was staged after a long absence.

“You staged a visit to his school on Wednesday after being absent for a whole year even when your office is just a few mins walk from home! You took a picture to garnish your image and watched us thrown on the street from my marital home on Friday and now published the visit in Punch,” she alleged.

She interpreted this sequence of events—a school visit followed by publication and the eviction—as a calculated move, writing, “I knew what was coming the moment I was told of your impromptu visit and picture play. Truth is loading, play on for now.”

A Declaration of an End to Silence

Throughout the posts, Aladuke emphasized that she has remained quiet primarily for the sake of their son but declared that she would no longer be silenced. She framed the conflict as a battle of truth against orchestrated lies.

“The lies may travel for years, but my truth will swallow their lies in a minute when I'm ready to speak!” she warned.

She accused unnamed parties of desperation and damage control, stating, “You always want to silence me by targeting my reputation.. I’m done keeping quiet!... The desperation to save your name, you don’t care who goes down! I’m not going down with your lies!”

Background and Reactions

Femi Adebayo, a veteran actor and legal practitioner, is a prominent figure in the Nigerian entertainment industry. The couple has been the subject of public scrutiny in the past. Aladuke referenced previous online bashing and false accusations from last year, suggesting a prolonged period of marital strife playing out in the public eye.

She concluded one post with a pointed remark on character: “If someone needs to put you down to feel big, that tells you a lot about their inner state.”

As of the time of writing, Femi Adebayo has not issued a public response to these specific allegations. The posts have since sparked significant reactions online, with the hashtag #IyanAladuke gaining traction as netizens dissect the claims.

The actor’s representatives or a formal statement from Punch Newspapers regarding the mentioned publication are also being awaited.