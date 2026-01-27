Bayelsa Monarch Calls For Calm After Failed Assassination Attempt On His Life

His Royal Majesty, King Amb. Suanu T. Y. Baridam, JP, the Gbenemene of Bangha Kingdom VII who recently escaped an assassination attempt has called for calm while investigation continues

Here is a press statement issued by him

PRESS STATEMENT

His Royal Majesty, King Amb. Suanu T. Y. Baridam, JP, the Gbenemene of Bangha Kingdom VII, wishes to formally address the youths of Bangha Kingdom, indigenes, residents, and all associates following the recent foiled assassination attempt on his life and the lives of others with him on the trip.





His Majesty strongly calls on all youths and concerned persons to remain calm, law-abiding, and peaceful. He urges everyone to exercise maximum restraint and to refrain from any form of violence action, misinformation, or actions that may undermine public peace or obstruct the ongoing investigations being carried out by the Nigeria Police Force and other constituted security agencies.





The King firmly warns that any individual or group found taking the law into their own hands, inciting unrest, spreading false information, or engaging in acts capable of destabilizing the kingdom and its environs will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law. Such actions not only threaten peace but also jeopardize the collective safety, unity, and progress of Bangha Kingdom, Nyo-Kingdom, and Khana Local Government Area as a whole.





His Royal Majesty assures the people that justice will be pursued transparently and lawfully. He expresses full confidence in the security agencies and appeals to all citizens to cooperate fully with investigators by providing credible information where necessary and allowing due process to take its course.

Furthermore, His Majesty passionately appeals for unity, patience, and mutual understanding during this sensitive period. He emphasizes that peace, order, and respect for constituted authority remain the foundation for development, stability, and coexistence within Bangha Kingdom and the wider Khana Local Government.

His Royal Majesty reaffirms his unwavering commitment to the safety, welfare, and harmonious coexistence of all subjects and residents of the kingdom. He extends his heartfelt appreciation to the security agencies, traditional institutions, community leaders, well-wishers, and loyal subjects for their show of solidarity, support, and prayers.

Together, through peace, vigilance, and cooperation, the truth will prevail, and justice will be served.





Signed:





His Royal Majesty,

King Amb. Suanu T. Y. Baridam, JP

Gbenemene of Bangha Kingdom and

Kasimene VII.