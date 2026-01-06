President Tinubu Appoints First Female Director-General of Nigerian Law School

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Olugbemisola Titilayo Odusote as the new Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, making history as the first woman to head the institution since its establishment in 1962.

Her appointment takes effect from January 10, 2026, for a four-year tenure. Dr. Odusote, currently the Deputy Director-General and Head of the Lagos Campus, will succeed Professor Isa Hayatu Chiroma, whose eight-year tenure ends on January 9, 2026.

A seasoned legal academic, Dr. Odusote holds: LL.B and LL.M from Obafemi Awolowo University PhD in Law from the University of Surrey, UK

She joined the Nigerian Law School in 2001 and has served in key leadership roles, including Director of Academics, Head of Department, and Campus Head. She has also published widely in local and international law journals and served on committees of the Council of Legal Education and the Nigerian Bar Association.

As Director-General, she will oversee academic leadership, administration, and strategic coordination across all campuses of the Law School.

A landmark appointment under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, strengthening institutional excellence and gender inclusion.



