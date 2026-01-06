Abuja Based Nurse Killed By " One Chance " Robbers

Suspected ‘one chance’ robbery syndicate have k!lled a nurse, Chinemerem Pascalina Chuwumeziem, in Abuja, 

The sad incident occurred on January 3, 2026, shortly after she closed from her afternoon duty and was heading home. 

Her lifeless body was found dumped by the roadside on the morning of January 4 and deposited at the FMC Jabi mortuary.

Chinemerem, until her death, was a staff of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Abuja. 

The incident has sent shockwaves through the nursing community, with her colleagues demanding justice and immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding her d3ath. 

The Chairman, National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) FCT Council, Comr. Jama D. Medan, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday, January 5.

