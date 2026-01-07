Another Victim Of " One Chance " Robbery Found Dead In Abuja





Few hours after the corpse of a nurse was found ( some claimed she was a victim of ONE CHANCE ) , the corpse of another woman has been found in the central area of Abuja





According to reports , her ID card reveals she is CHIGBO PRINCESS MEDIARI , a staff of one of the parastatals in the FCT





This latest death has put fears in the mind of several residents of the FCT





A Nigerian by the name Tor Bako made a post about the latest incident on his social media handle









He asked anyone who has information about the lady to visit Dawaki Police Station opposite Gwarinpa Estate along Kubwa Expressway





The Nigerian Police FCT Command has not issued any statement on the incident