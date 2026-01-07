Another Victim Of " One Chance " Robbery Found Dead In Abuja

by CKN NEWS
Few hours after the corpse of a nurse was found ( some claimed she was a victim of ONE CHANCE ) , the corpse of another woman has been found in the central area of Abuja

According to reports , her ID card reveals she is CHIGBO PRINCESS MEDIARI , a staff of one of the parastatals in the FCT 

This latest death has put fears in the mind of several residents of the FCT 


A Nigerian by the name Tor Bako made a post about the latest incident on his social media handle 



He asked anyone who has information about the lady to visit Dawaki Police Station opposite Gwarinpa Estate along Kubwa Expressway 

The Nigerian Police FCT Command has not issued any statement on the incident 
CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

