Police Foil Robbery Attempt In Abuja, Arrest Suspect

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has foiled an armed robbery attempt in the Kado area of Abuja, arresting one suspect and recovering several exhibits.

In a statement on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, said the incident occurred on Friday, January 23, 2026, at about 6:15 am.

According to the statement, a distress call was received at the Mabushi Divisional Headquarters reporting that armed robbers were attacking motorists near the MRS Filling Station in Kado.

“Upon receipt of the report, a police response team from Mabushi Division swiftly mobilised to the scene,” Adeh said.

She explained that on sighting the police team, the suspects, who were about three in number, attempted to flee, leading to a pursuit and an exchange of gunfire.

“During the encounter, one of the suspects sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention, while the remaining suspects fled into nearby bushes,” the statement said.

The police said several items were recovered at the scene, including “the suspects’ operational vehicle, a black-coloured Volkswagen Golf 2 with registration number JJJ 112 DW.”

Other exhibits recovered include “one Barreta pistol, one locally made pistol, one Firman generator, one Tecno Spark 4 Android phone, one Tecno T353 mobile phone, one Access Bank ATM card, one catapult, one pair of pliers, one pair of canvas shoes, two pairs of slippers, one singlet, one cap, one jacket, one T-shirt and one handkerchief.”

Adeh said efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.

She added that the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Miller G. Dantawaye, reassured residents of the territory of the command’s commitment to security.

“He reassures residents of the Federal Capital Territory of the Command’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property,” the statement said.

Members of the public were also urged to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements to the police through the command’s emergency lines.

