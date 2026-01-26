Amosun Marks 68th Birthday, Declares Support for Tinubu's Second Term

Former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, celebrated his 68th birthday on Sunday at the Ake Palace Pavilion amidst a notable absence of key national and regional figures from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

While the event was attended by some of his former aides and allies from his time in office, observers and attendees reported that no current party executives from the ward to the national level were present. Also absent were serving and former governors from Ogun State and the broader South-West region, as well as individuals who had gained appointments under the current administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun but were previously supporters of Amosun.





“I am surprised that no APC members or former governors… are not available. I was expecting former APC chairmen but I could not see anyone,” said an attendee, Mr Sobola Alabi. Some sources at the event characterised the former governor as a divisive figure, with one close aide anonymously stating, “Oga is just a troublemaker.”





Despite the apparent political snub, Amosun used the occasion to reaffirm his membership in the APC and make a significant political declaration. He openly expressed support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, framing it as a matter of equity and national stability.





Amosun argued that for the sake of Nigeria's rotational presidency principle, the South must complete an eight-year tenure, following the eight years served by northern President Muhammadu Buhari.





“Now, it is the turn in the South. And we have President Tinubu in the saddle… So, indeed, it is a no-brainer for anybody that loves Nigeria to agree that… we should respect that rotational arrangement,” Amosun stated.





He expressed confidence in Tinubu’s ongoing reforms, urging patience from citizens, and firmly asserted his legacy within the party. “In this Ogun State, how can they talk about APC without talking about Amosun and all of us?” he questioned, positioning himself alongside former Governor Olusegun Osoba as a foundational leader of the APC in the state.





The event was attended by several political figures including former Minister Lekan Adegbite, former High Commissioner to the UK Sarafa Tunji Isola, former CBN Deputy Governor Tunde Lemo, and former Senators Iyabo Anisulowo and Gbenga Obadara.