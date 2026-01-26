Sunday Igboho's Name Removed From Wanted List After Olubadan's Intervention

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, is set to return home from self-exile following the moves by some monarchs backing his full freedom and re-integration, The Nation has learnt.

His spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki, disclosed that the efforts of some traditional rulers in South West, especially the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, were instrumental to Igboho’s clearance to return home.

In 2025, Igboho had lamented that he was tired of staying in exile. He made the appeal during his visit to the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Olusola Alao, at his palace at Orile-Igbon, Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State.He pleaded with President Bola Tinubu-led federal government to remove his name from wanted list, saying he is not a criminal and should not be treated as such.

Igboho lamented that he was declared wanted by the Late Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for an unknown offence, and it has made it difficult for him to use the Nigerian Passport as well as denied him access to his bank accounts despite court judgments in his favour.

While no specific date has yet been announced for his arrival, Koiki confirmed that arrangements are underway and that more details will be made public in the coming days.

He said, “This is a moment of joy for Ibadanland and Yorubaland as a whole. Chief Adeyemo is now cleared to return to Nigeria and is no longer being sought by government authorities.

“With the support of our royal father, the Olubadan of Ibadanland. Chief Sunday Adeyemo is now free to return home. He is a free man and will soon be back in Ibadan.”