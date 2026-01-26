Enugu Social Media Influencer Raises Alarm Over Police Plan To Get Him Arrested

A social media influencer by name Chijinkem Ugwuanyi has raised an alarm over an attempt by Enugu State Police Command to get him arrested

Ugwuanyi in a post on his Facebook page claimed he has been invited to honor an invitation on Monday 26th January 2026

"I will be Arrested tomorrow but no tension.

Yesterday evening, a call from a police officer working at state CID Enugu called me and introduced himself as CSP #Kevin_Achum (Ogbuefi).

He said are you Chijinkem Ugwuanyi, I said yes.

He said we are suppose to arrest you on or before Monday but kindly report yourself at state CID Enugu by 10am on Monday 26th January.

He continued, that the Deputy Commissioner of Police state CID is the office i will report myself and I should be prepared that I will be detained.

I asked him my offence, he refused telling me saying he is acting on orders given to him.

I just replied him OK and hang the phone.

Normally, me I will not even go anywhere let those crooks in power use their vehicles and come and arrest me but to tell them am not afraid of anything, tomorrow by 10am I will just prepare myself with my #Detention bag and go to state CID Enugu let them do their worst.

Incase from tomorrow you didn't hear from me again....

Take Note. ... The office that will detain me from tomorrow is Deputy Commissioner State #CID Enugu.

This is just the situation at hand but let nobody panic.... The 3rd Force movement is moving very fast now.

Sen Chijinkem Ugwuanyi