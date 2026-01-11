Police Arrests 24-year-old Over Murder Girlfriend, A Single Mother In Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a 26-year old male suspect, Anikpe Valentine Chibuike, in connection with the murder of his girlfriend, Ogechukwu Mmadubugwu, a 35-year old single mother in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area of the State.

The arrest was carried out by operatives attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Awka, on 7th January 2026. The Command has debunked claims circulating that the crime was committed by persons the suspect owed money, describing such reports as false and misleading.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to stabbing the victim in the neck with a knife, an act that led to her death. The incident reportedly occurred at about 12.00 midnight on 9th December 2025.

According to the suspect’s confession, the act was allegedly committed over suspicion of infidelity. He further stated that after going bankrupt and becoming a chronic debtor while attempting to establish a business for the victim, he became emotionally distressed, which led to the fatal confrontation.

The suspect also confessed to dropping a fake letter claiming he had been kidnapped by people he owed money, in a bid to mislead investigators and aid his escape from the crime scene.

Meanwhile, as part of ongoing investigative procedures, detectives have visited the mortuary where the deceased’s body was deposited.

The Command notes that the tragic incident has sparked outrage and renewed conversations around domestic violence and relationship-related crimes within the community. The Command also urges members of the public to seek lawful and peaceful means of resolving disputes and to report early signs of domestic violence to security agencies to prevent avoidable tragedies.

The suspect will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigations.







