How We Defeated Algeria..Eric Chelle

Nigeria’s Super Eagles secured a 2-0 victory over Algeria in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final on Saturday, booking a place in the semi-finals against host nation Morocco.

Following the match, both teams’ coaches discussed the factors that shaped the result.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle said the win reflected the players’ discipline and adherence to the game plan. He highlighted the impact of Victor Osimhen’s opening goal in the 47th minute.

“That first goal was important. It released the pressure and gave us belief to play our football,” Chelle said. “I am extremely proud of the boys. They were happy, focused, and brave. We worked hard, and my vision is clearly taking shape in this team.”

Chelle explained that Nigeria maintained composure throughout the first half despite Algeria testing their patience.

“For 45 minutes, we stayed calm. I told the players to trust the process. When the moment came, we struck with authority,” he said.