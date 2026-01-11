DPP Clears Wife, Family Of Killing Ex-Ondo SDP Guber Candidate

The Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) has cleared Mrs. Christiana Akingboye, her children and domestic staff of any wrongdoing in connection with the death of former Ondo State Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate, Mr. Bamidele Akingboye, affirming earlier reports that his death was a suicide.

The decision, contained in a legal advice dated January 6, 2026, and signed by the Director of Public Prosecution, Dr. Babajide Martins, absolved all persons investigated for alleged culpable homicide and directed the police to release them if still in custody.

In its findings, the DPP stated that while the death of Akingboye was not in dispute, investigations failed to establish any criminal responsibility on the part of the suspects.

"It is not in dispute that the deceased died; however, upon careful consideration of the CCTV recordings from the adjoining house of the deceased, the statements of the suspects and the police investigation, it was revealed that none of the suspects was seen to have thrown the deceased from the top of the balcony, nor was any physical harm seen or deduced to have been inflicted on the deceased by the suspects," the advice read.

The DPP explained that these findings ruled out key elements required to sustain a charge of murder.

The legal advice stated that the post-mortem examination did not reveal injuries consistent with the involvement of a third party.

According to the DPP, the post-mortem report also indicated suicide, a conclusion that could not be excluded given the deceased's documented mental health condition.

The deceased had been grappling with bipolar disorder, allegedly linked to political setbacks following his failed governorship ambition in Ondo State and financial pressures from huge debts incurred thereafter.

"In the light of the foregoing, there is no prima facie case against all the suspects for the offence of murder, contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law, Chapter C17, Volume 3, Laws of Lagos State 2015, or for any offence in relation to the death of the deceased," the DPP concluded.

"Therefore, they should be released if still in police custody," the legal advice added.

The directive brings to a close months of speculation and investigation surrounding the high-profile death, effectively exonerating the family and household staff of the late politician and business mogul.

CCTV camera footage from the deceased's residence had shown that he jumped to his death, amid controversies that followed Akingboye's passing.