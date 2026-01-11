Alleged Negligence: LASG To Investigate Chimamanda Adichie Son's Death

LAGOS STATE GOVERNMENT EXPRESSES CONDOLENCES, ORDERS INVESTIGATION INTO ALLEGED MEDICAL NEGLIGENCE

The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to the deeply distressing report by renowned Nigerian author, Ms. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, concerning the tragic death of her son, Nkanu, following a medical incident at a private healthcare facility in Lagos on January 6.

On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, the Lagos State Government commiserates sincerely with Ms. Chimamanda Adichie and her family over this painful and irreparable loss. The death of a child is a profound tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this extremely difficult time. Lagos State Government extends its heartfelt condolences and assures the family of its concern and commitment to justice.

The Lagos State Government places the highest value on human life and maintains zero tolerance for medical negligence or unprofessional conduct in any health facility operating within the State.

In line with this commitment, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) to immediately commence a thorough, independent, and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, with a view to unraveling the immediate and remote causes of the death.

In line with this directive, HEFAMAA has since commenced investigation and has visited the facility involved as part of the ongoing inquiry. The Agency will conduct a comprehensive review of all allegations and reports relating to the incident.

HEFAMAA, which is statutorily established to regulate, monitor, and accredit both public and private health facilities in Lagos State, also as part of its core mandate carryout routine investigation of all cases of alleged medical negligence and unethical practices. This statutory responsibility is exercised consistently to uphold patient safety, professional standards, and the quality of health service delivery across the State.

The Agency will work in close collaboration with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) and other relevant regulatory bodies in the course of the investigation to ensure a holistic, credible, and professional review process.

The investigation will examine the allegations raised, including compliance with established clinical protocols, professional conduct, patient safety standards, and the roles and responsibilities of all parties involved. Findings of the investigation will be made public as soon as the process is concluded, in the interest of transparency and public accountability.

The Lagos State Government assures the public that any individual or institution found culpable of negligence, professional misconduct, or regulatory violations will face the full wrath of the law, in accordance with existing legal and regulatory frameworks.

While the investigation is ongoing, the Government urges the public to remain calm and avoid speculation, as due process is being followed to ensure fairness, justice, and credibility of outcomes.

Lagos State remains committed to safeguarding the health, safety, and rights of all residents and to continuously strengthening oversight of medical practice to prevent the recurrence of such tragic incidents.





Once again, we extend our deepest condolences to Ms. Chimamanda Adichie and her family.





Signed

Dr. (Mrs.) Kemi Ogunyemi*

Special Adviser to the Governor on Health_, Lagos State







