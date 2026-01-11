Ex APC Chairman Ganduje Returns From Dubai Ahead Of Gov. Yusuf’s Planned Defection

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has returned to the country after spending several weeks on vacation in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Ganduje’s arrival could not be unconnected to plans to finalize arrangements for smooth defection of the only Governor of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Abba Yusuf to defect to APC.

In a statement by his Chief of Staff, Muhammad Garba, Dr. Ganduje arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Saturday at about 4:30 p.m. aboard an Emirates Airline flight, after which he will proceed onward to Abuja at 8 pm

According to the statement, “Following his return, the former APC National Chairman is expected to commence series of consultations and stakeholders’ meetings focusing on recent political developments in Kano state.

“These engagements, are aimed at reviewing the evolving political landscape and consulting widely with party leaders and critical stakeholders.

“Dr. Ganduje is also expected to go for the ongoing APC nationwide electronic membership registration (e-registration) exercise.

“The initiative, which he pioneered during his tenure as National Chairman, was designed to modernise the party’s membership database, enhance internal planning and ensure that APC membership records are comprehensive, credible and easily accessible.

“The former governor remains committed to strengthening party structures and promoting inclusive dialogue in support of democratic consolidation within the APC, particularly in Kano state,” the statement however reads.

Meanwhile, the state is agog with news by Governor Yusuf’s planned move to defect from NNPP to APC.







