Peace Estate Residents Sends SOS To Gov Sanwo-Olu Over Violence, Threats By Land Grabber

Members of the Peace Estate Residents Association, off Ago Palace Way, Okota Lagos, have sent a Save Our Soul (SOS) message to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over some activities of one Mr Jamiu Raimi, in their estate.

In a statement on Thursday signed by the Chairman, Mr. Sunday Egwuom; Secretary, Mr Semiu Osho Popoola; and two other members, Engr Abolaji Sotunde and Engr John Ikemenogo, the residents regretted that the said Raimi invaded their estate on January 11, 2026 with scores of thugs and policemen to demolish an access gate to the estate. This gate cost them over N10 million to build. Despite this provocation, the community has remained peaceful, law-abiding and has refrained from self-help.

The statement recalls that the estate had written to the governor on the subject matter. The letter, dated April 7, 2022, complained about Raimi’s threat to erect a building structure on the said key access road, which would lead to the complete blockage of the road and drainage outflow into the government constructed drainage.

It added that some of the deadly actions Mr Raimi had taken in the recent past included burning down a wooding bridge built on the road with his thugs; and complete destruction of a concrete culvert built along the drainage path on the road. He also completely destroyed and carted away an access gate built on the road as well as severally beat up and injured many residents of the estate with his thugs.

The statement further noted, “Records at the Lagos State land registry also clearly delineate this said portion of land as access road and a drainage path. The survey plans of adjoining plots of the said plot of land further clearly show the road as an access road.

“Mr. Jamiu remained adamant on moving away from the road despite the Lagos State High Court throwing away a kangaroo suit that he once brought against the community on this same matter. Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and ministry of environment had in the past brought down the illegal structure he erected on the road at some point.

“We once again call on you sir, to please use your good office to avert this potential disruption of peace of the community and inflicting of violence on innocent citizens by urgently calling this Mr. Jamiu to order and permanently stopping him from further development of the community road as a building site. If you do this, it will bring an end to the already elevated threat to the lives of members of the community.

“Our call at this time is for you to urgently help save our soul before we lose a member of the community as a result of Mr. Jamiu’s many threat actions.”

Signed:

Mr. Sunday Egwuom (Chairman)

Mr. Semiu Osho Popoola

(Secretary)