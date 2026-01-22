Edo State Govt Arrests Cleric Over Alleged Sexual Abuse Of Two Sisters

The Edo State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Eugenia Abdallah, has on behalf of the Edo State Government, confirmed the arrest of the Founder of the Royal Life of Christ Brethren Ministry, Bishop Gideon Osagie Osazee, over allegations of prolonged sexual abuse involving two sisters (names withheld) who were minors at the time the incidents began.

The two sisters alleged that the abuse spanned several years, during which they claimed the Bishop exploited the trust established through religious and family connections. Both sisters alleged that the said Bishop subjected them to intimidation of oaths, and threats to prevent them from speaking out. The victims said the prolonged abuse left them emotionally and psychologically distressed, adding that they eventually disclosed their experiences to a trusted family member, whose support encouraged them to report the matter to seek assistance.

During an interview, the Commissioner explained that the Ministry acted immediately after receiving a formal complaint from the victims and worked closely with security agencies and child protection partners to ensure their safety, provide psychosocial support, and gather credible evidence to aid investigation. She noted that despite attempts by the suspect to evade arrest, the Edo State Government remained persistent, leading to a lawful operation that resulted in his apprehension after months of tracking.

The Commissioner disclosed that the suspect has been handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department for prosecution. She stressed that the Government will follow the matter to its logical conclusion, and ensure that the victims get justice. She stated that the leadership of Sen. Monday Okpebholo is committed to ensuring that perpetrators of sexual abuse are made to face the full weight of the law, regardless of their status, or influence in society, reiterating the zero tolerance for all forms of sexual and gender-based violence, particularly those involving children and vulnerable persons.





Mrs. Abdallah used the opportunity to encourage victims of abuse to speak out, assuring them that the Edo State Government has functional reporting and response mechanisms, including Sexual Assault Referral Centres, where survivors can receive medical care, counseling, and legal support in a safe and confidential environment. She emphasized that silence only empowers perpetrators, while timely reporting helps prevent further abuse and protects others from harm. She submitted that the arrest of the Cleric would serve as deterrent to others who may attempt to abuse positions of trust and authority.

The Manager of the Vivian Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Dr. Faith Edebor, disclosed that the victims were promptly received at the Centre and provided with appropriate care. According to her, detailed medical examinations and psychological assessments were conducted, and the preliminary results align with the testimonies given by the victims.

She assured the public that the case remains under active investigation and stressed that all relevant authorities are committed to ensuring that justice is pursued in accordance with established legal procedures, with due process strictly upheld at every stage.