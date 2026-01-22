DR Congo Honours Viral AFCON Superfan With Presidential Jeep Gift

Michel Kuka Mboladinga, the fan whose motionless, patriotic vigils captivated the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), received a prestigious state gift: a brand-new luxury Jetour Jeep.

The vehicle, presented by Sports Minister Didier Budimbu on behalf of President Félix Tshisekedi, bears a custom license plate reading “CADEAU DU PRÉSIDENT” (Gift from the President).

Known as “Lumumba Vea,” Kuka became a global symbol for standing perfectly still with his arm raised during every DR Congo match—a deliberate tribute to the statue of national independence hero Patrice Lumumba.

His unwavering support, described by Minister Budimbu as a display of “national pride,” earned him recognition as a national sports ambassador.

The gift honours loyalty over profit; Kuka reportedly declined lucrative offers to stay abroad after his team’s elimination, choosing instead to return home with them.

Following the ceremony, he is scheduled for a private meeting with President Tshisekedi at the Palais de la Nation, cementing his status as a celebrated icon of Congolese patriotism. #nigeria24