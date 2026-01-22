DR Congo Honours Viral AFCON Superfan With Presidential Jeep Gift

byCKN NEWS -
0


 Michel Kuka Mboladinga, the fan whose motionless, patriotic vigils captivated the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), received a prestigious state gift: a brand-new luxury Jetour Jeep.

The vehicle, presented by Sports Minister Didier Budimbu on behalf of President Félix Tshisekedi, bears a custom license plate reading “CADEAU DU PRÉSIDENT” (Gift from the President).

Known as “Lumumba Vea,” Kuka became a global symbol for standing perfectly still with his arm raised during every DR Congo match—a deliberate tribute to the statue of national independence hero Patrice Lumumba.

His unwavering support, described by Minister Budimbu as a display of “national pride,” earned him recognition as a national sports ambassador.

The gift honours loyalty over profit; Kuka reportedly declined lucrative offers to stay abroad after his team’s elimination, choosing instead to return home with them.

Following the ceremony, he is scheduled for a private meeting with President Tshisekedi at the Palais de la Nation, cementing his status as a celebrated icon of Congolese patriotism. #nigeria24

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال