No Arms , Ammunitions Found In My House..Abubakar Malami

This is a statement issued by former Attorney General and Minister of Justice over allegations made on the discovery of arms in his residence

NO ARMS OR AMMUNITIONS FOUND IN MALAMI’S RESIDENCE, NO TERROR FINANCING: THE MEDIA TRIAL MUST STOP

The Office of Abubakar Malami, SAN, issues this statement to address the persistent media trial and the circulation of unverified claims being presented as facts in recent reports concerning his person.

Abubakar Malami, SAN, has not been convicted of any offence. However, sections of the media continue to portray allegations, investigations and speculation as proof of guilt, in clear violation of the presumption of innocence and due process guaranteed by the Constitution.





We categorically reject claims that any cache of arms or ammunition was discovered in any residence linked to Abubakar Malami, SAN. These claims are false, unsubstantiated and unsupported by any official record, judicial document or lawful disclosure. No such discovery has been formally communicated to his family or legal representatives.





We also firmly deny allegations or insinuations linking Abubakar Malami, SAN, to terrorism, terrorism financing or related activities. Such claims have been advanced without naming a single individual, organisation, transaction, date or piece of verifiable evidence, rendering them speculative and irresponsible.





Since his arrest on Monday by the DSS, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has been denied access to his family, legal team and associates. This prolonged isolation raises legitimate concerns regarding his safety, welfare and constitutionally guaranteed rights, including access to legal counsel and family contact.





We further express concern over the undue hardship and emotional strain placed on his family and staff as a result of sensational reporting and unverified narratives.





It is important to note that Abubakar Malami, SAN, is a prominent chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and has publicly declared his intention to contest the Kebbi State governorship election in 2027. Against this background, the political undertones now surrounding this matter cannot be ignored. Legal processes must remain insulated from political considerations.





Abubakar Malami, SAN, remains committed to the rule of law and due process. We call on the media to halt the trial by headlines, clearly distinguish allegations from facts, and allow lawful processes to proceed without prejudice.





Signed: Mohammed Bello Doka Special Assistant on Media to Abubakar Malami, SAN