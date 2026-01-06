Over 33% Of Nigerian Immigrants In US Live On Public Benefits ..Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump has shared a list showing welfare rates among immigrants, noting that about 33.3 per cent of Nigerian immigrant households received some form of public assistance in the United States.

The chart was shared on Trump’s Truth Social platform on January/ 4, 2026, amid continued Republican focus on immigration, welfare dependency, and economic contribution debates in US domestic politics.

The chart, titled “Immigrant Welfare Recipient Rates by Country of Origin,” covers approximately 114 nations and territories, showing the number of households that receive some form of public support, such as food assistance, healthcare benefits, and others.

The top 10 countries with the highest reported welfare rates include Bhutan – 81.4 percent; Yemen – 75.2 percent; Somalia – 71.9 percent; Marshall Islands – 71.4 percent; Dominican Republic – 68.1 percent; Afghanistan – 68.1 percent; Congo – 66.0 percent; Guinea – 65.8 percent; Samoa (1940–1950) – 63.4 percent; and Cape Verde – 63.1 percent.

Similarly, the top 10 countries with the lowest percentage of immigrant households receiving assistance are Bermuda – 25.5 percent; Saudi Arabia – 25.7 percent; Israel/Palestine – 25.9 percent; Argentina – 26.2 percent; South America (unspecified) – 26.7 percent; Korea – 27.2 percent; Zambia – 28.0%; Portugal – 28.2 percent; Kenya – 28.5 percent; and Kuwait – 29.3 percent.

Alongside the welfare statistics, the Trump administration expanded travel bans and immigration restrictions on who is allowed into the United States and under what conditions.



