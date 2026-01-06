AFCON 2025 :Lookman, Osimhen Altercation Mars Nigeria's Overwhelming Victory Over Mozambique

Three-time African champions, Nigeria , swept Mozambique aside at the Complexe Sportif de Fés in a dominant display, winning 4-0 and progressing to the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Super Eagles were dominant from start to finish in the round of 16 encounter, with Victor Osimhen netting a brace, while Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams also found the target.





Nigeria set the tone early, with Osimhen seeing a second-minute strike ruled out for offside before Alex Iwobi tested Mozambique goalkeeper Ernan from distance.





The breakthrough arrived in the 20th minute when Iwobi’s exquisite pass released Adams, who squared for Lookman to clinically slot home his third goal of the tournament and put Eric Chelle’s side ahead.





The Super Eagles doubled their lead five minutes later through Osimhen. Another incisive ball from Iwobi found Lookman on the left, and his driven cross, aided by a slight deflection, allowed Osimhen to tap in from close range. Nigeria remained in control for the rest of the half, creating further chances through Adams and Lookman but going into the break with a 2–0 advantage.





Any hopes of a Mozambique comeback were extinguished moments after the restart. Lookman again proved the architect, weaving past defenders before laying the ball on a plate for Osimhen to score his second of the night and Nigeria’s third. The Super Eagles continued to pile on the pressure and capped off a scintillating performance in the 75th minute when Lookman provided yet another assist, this time for Akor Adams, who blasted into the roof of the net.

Nigeria could have added to the score line in the closing stages but comfortably saw out the match to complete a convincing 4–0 victory, their 12th goal of the tournament—more than any other team so far.

Lookman emerges man of the match.

Meanwhile, enterprising Lookman was voted the Man of the Match in the victory over Mozambique.

It was Lookman’s second MOTM award at the ongoing AFCON in Morocco, having won it the match against Tunisia in the hard fought 3-2 win by the Super Eagles.

Lookman who has so far scored three goals in the tournament multiple assists to his credit had an impressive run against Mozambique ensuring the opponents had no a lot to worry about.

The Super Eagles will now turn their attention to Saturday’s quarterfinal, where they await the winner of the round of 16 clash between Algeria and DR Congo slated for today.

But what would have turned out as a sweet victory for the Eagles was marred by an altercation between Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen

Though no one could for certain explain what happened , Osimhen was seen confronting the Atalanta super star on the field over what could not be ascertained

Osimhen was subsequently replaced after that

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to castigate Osimhen over his unprofessional conduct