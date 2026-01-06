Pastor Chris Okafor Fails To Honor Police Invitation

The Senior Pastor of Mountain of Liberation and Miracles Ministries, Chris Okafor, has failed to honour an invitation extended to him by the police over allegations of multiple rape and other offences capable of causing a breach of public peace

The cleric was invited to report to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, to appear before the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the SCID by 10:00 a.m. on Monday.

In a statement on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Adebisi, said the Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, had ordered a thorough investigation into the allegations levelled against the pastor.

According to the police, the invitation followed several complaints bordering on alleged sexual offences and other acts capable of disrupting public order.

An officer in SCID, who pleaded anonymity as he was not permitted to speak to the press, however, told our correspondent on Monday that the cleric did not show up.

“After the CP’s directive on Sunday, the DCP immediately instructed the office handling such a case to debrief him, but they waited and did not see him. It is evening already, and he is obviously not coming here today.”

Another police source privy to the development told our correspondent that Okafor allegedly sent emissaries to the police department to give him more time.

“We received calls from some people who appealed on his behalf, asking the police authorities to give him more time.

“They gave assurances that he would still show up. That is the information I have for now,” the police source disclosed.

The command had, in the statement on Sunday, disclosed that adequate security had been provided for the alleged victims and urged them to report to the SCID, Panti, where investigations have commenced.

It ensured that the identities of victims and witnesses would be kept confidential and protected throughout the process.

No one also showed up to identify as victims and witnesses of the allegations.

“None of the victims or witnesses also showed up at the SCID for interrogation,” the police further stated.

When contacted on Monday for reaction on the matter, Adebisi could not be reached as calls made to her telephone number were not responded to.

A text message sent to her had yet to be replied to as of the time this report was filed.

The controversy began in mid-December 2025 when multiple allegations against the cleric surfaced on social media and quickly gained traction.

One of the allegations was made by Nollywood actress Doris Ogala, who, in a series of Instagram videos posted on December 14, 2025, claimed she was involved in a long-term sexual relationship with the pastor from 2017.

Ogala also accused him of breaking promises of marriage, sharing explicit content and contributing to the collapse of her previous marriage.

Amid the growing outrage, Okafor reportedly addressed his congregation on New Year’s Day, where he apologised for past “mistakes” and also knelt at the pulpit to seek forgiveness.





The scandal has also sparked reports that the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria was considering disciplinary action against him, while the pastor was said to have stepped aside from pastoral duties as investigations and public scrutiny continue.





