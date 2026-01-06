Army Rescue Abducted Colonel In Plateau State

Troops of the 3rd Division of the Nigerian Army and Operation Enduring Peace have rescued a retired senior military officer, Colonel Ajanaku (rtd), from kidnappers around the Rafiki axis located in Bassa local government area of Plateau.

Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 3rd Division, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, confirmed the rescue of the retired senior military officer.

“I can confirm that the senior officer was rescued by our troops in the early hours of the evening. He’s currently taken to our medical facility for a medical check-up,” Colonel Danja said.

Sources in Bassa narrated that the retired military officer was abducted by gunmen in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State at about 12:45 am on Monday from his house located opposite the Salvation Army Church along Rukuba Road.