Osita Chidoka, Ben Obi , Others Present As FRSC Decorates Hyginus Omeje, Mark Sabiya As DCM

History was made at the National Headquarters, Abuja, as DCM Hyginus Omeje and DCM Mark Sabiya were officially decorated with their new ranks in a colourful, high-energy ceremony that radiated excellence, discipline, and pride. The atmosphere was electric as stars aligned, epaulettes changed, and hard work met well-earned recognition, a true celebration of leadership elevated. 

The moment was further dignified by the presence of eminent personalities, including former Corps Marshal, Chief Osita Chidoka OFR; Senator Ben Obi, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, American University of Nigeria, Yola; and the Federal Commissioner representing Enugu State in the Federal Character Commission, Honourable Peter Eze.




More than a decoration, it was a powerful statement: commitment pays, service counts, and excellence rises. As these outstanding officers step boldly into higher responsibility, the Corps marches forward stronger, sharper, and more determined. Congratulations to DCM Hyginus Omeje and DCM Mark Sabiya, the journey continues, the vision expands, and the impact just got bigger.

