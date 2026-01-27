Aso Rock Gives Reasons For Tinubu’s Fall In Turkey

The Presidency has dismissed concerns about the health of President Bola Tinubu, saying he remains in good condition and fully engaged in official duties during his ongoing state visit to Türkiye.

In a statement addressing a video circulating on social media where the president briefly stumbled during a welcome reception in Ankara on Tuesday, the Presidency said the incident was caused by a poorly laid blue carpet at the venue and not by any health-related issue. It said Tinubu recovered immediately and continued with his programme without disruption.

According to Dada Olusegun, the president’s special assistant on social media, Tinubu has continued his bilateral meetings with President Tayyip Erdoğan and a pressure conference will be held after the discussions.

