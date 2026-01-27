EFCC Arraigns Former National Coordinator Of NEDC For Alleged N2.2bn Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday. January 27, 2026 arraigned the former National Coordinator of Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project, MCRP, North East Development Commission, NEDC, Alhaji Danjuma Mohammed and two others; Prince Achem and Aminu Alhaji (at large) before Justice K. N Ogbonnaya of the Federal Capital Territory Court, Zuba, Abuja for an alleged N2,280,000.00 (Two Billion, Two Hundred and Eighty Million Naira) fraud.

They were arraigned on a 54 count amended charge bordering on conspiracy, false pretence and forgery to the tune of N2.2bn.

At Tuesday’s proceedings, prosecution counsel, Adeola Olarenwaju informed the court of the charge filed on December 3, 2025 and sought for its substitution with the 54 amended -count charge of January 22, 2026, while relying on the proof of evidence attached. The court granted his request.

Count one of the charge reads:

That you Alhaji Danjuma Mohammed being the National Coordinator of Multi- Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project, (MCRP) North East Development Commission, Prince Chibuike Echem and Aminu Alhaji (still at large) between May, 2022 and February, 2024 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory conspired amongst yourselves to do an illegal act, to wit; obtaining by false pretenses the cumulative sum of (N2,280,000.00, (Two Billion, Two Hundred and Eighty Million) from one Kenneth Ejiofor Ifekudu, the managing director of Diamond Leeds Limited and Diamond Leeds Limited and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud related Offences Act, 2006 and Punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.

Count three of charge also reads; That you Alhaji Danjuma Mohammed being the National Coordinator of Multi- Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP), North East Development Commission, Prince Chibuike Echem and Aminu Alhaji (still at large) sometime between 1st January 2023 and 31st December 2023 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did with intent to defraud, obtain the aggregate sum of N573,500,000 (Five Hundred and Seventy Three Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira) from one Kenneth Ejiofor Ifekudu of Diamond Leeds Limited through Wema Bank account of Rpknce Chibuike Echem under the false pretense that you have the capacity to award contracts to Kenneth Ejiofor Ifekudu’s companies from the Multi- Sectoral Crisis Recovery and Stability Program (NERSP) under the North East Development Commission (NEDC) and execute said contracts which pretense you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (1) (a) and Punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.

They pleaded not guilty to all the charges when they were read to them.

In view of the defendant's not guilty plea, Olanrewaju asked for a trial date to enable the prosecution to prove its case and the remand of the defendant at Kuje Correctional center pending the determination of the case.

However, counsel to the defendant, Chukwuka Obidike drew the attention of the court to a motion filed for bail.

In response, the prosecution counsel told the court that they will be filing a counter- affidavit in opposition to the said application for bail..

“ My lord, it is true that the defense served us with their motion for bail which is not ripe for hearing. The motion for bail was only served to us yesterday at about 4:30pm which I was only opportune to see this morning and we have reasons to object to this application”. I pray the court for an opportunity to reply to it” he said.

The judge, while ruling on the matter, stated that “taking into consideration all sundries and in the interest of justice, I will allow the prosecution to reply. The defendants will be remanded at the Suleja Correctional Center pending trial"

The matter was adjourned to March 25, 2026 for trial.



