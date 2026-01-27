Army Arrests Suspected Gun Runner In Cross River

Troops of 245 Battalion, under the operational control of Headquarters 13 Brigade Nigerian Army, arrested a suspected gun runner and ammunition racketeer during an intelligence-led operation in Abi Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The arrest took place on Sunday, 26 January 2026, following credible intelligence received by troops deployed in the area. The suspect, identified as Mr. Ojo Friday, is an indigene of Ochon, Obubra Local Government Area of Cross River State but resides at Abomege in Ebonyi State.





During the operation, troops successfully recovered 245 Pump Action Cartridges, which were intended for illicit distribution. The suspect and the recovered items have been secured in own custody, and preliminary investigations is ongoing. The Brigade remains committed to proactive measures that prevent the circulation of small arms and maintain peace and security within its area of responsibility.

Commenting on the operation, Brigadier General PO Alimikhena, Commander 13 Brigade Nigerian Army, said:

“This operation demonstrates our proactive, intelligence-driven approach to internal security and our commitment to disrupting illicit arms supply chains that threaten peace and stability. The Nigerian Army, under 13 Brigade, will continue to work closely with sister security agencies and host communities to prevent the proliferation of small arms and light weapons. We remain committed to maintaining a secure environment for socio-economic activities within our area of responsibility.”





Brigadier General Alimikhena also commended the troops for their professionalism, vigilance, and swift response, emphasizing that such successes reflect the high operational readiness of the Brigade. He urged members of the public to continue supporting the Nigerian Army by providing timely and credible information to enhance collective security.







