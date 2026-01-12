Olubadan Allegedly Snubs Alaafin, Ignores Handshake In Public

A shocking incident has rocked Oyo State's traditional institution, with the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, being snubbed by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Abdulrashidi Adewolu Akanmu Ladoja, at the 2026 Inter-Faith Gathering in Ibadan.

Eyewitnesses say the Alaafin tried to shake hands with the Olubadan, but was ignored. 

The Olubadan instead greeted Governor Seyi Makinde and other dignitaries before taking his seat, leaving the Alaafin looking embarrassed.

The incident has sparked outrage and debate, with many questioning the action and others condemning the public snub.

Some see it as a sign of deeper issues within the traditional institution, while others call for calm and dialogue to resolve the matter.

The incident raises questions about the future of Oyo State's traditional hierarchy.

