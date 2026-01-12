Insecurity: Court Remands 52 Ambrose Ali University Students In Prison For Protest

A magistrate court sitting in Ekpoma has ordered the remand of fifty two students of Ambrose Alli University AAU following their arrest during last week’s mass protest against kidnapping killings and worsening insecurity in Ekpoma Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The students mostly undergraduates were arraigned on charges of unlawful assembly rioting disturbing public peace and damage to property arising from the protest which shut down major roads in the town led to the destruction of political billboards including those bearing President Bola Tinubu’s image and the invasion and vandalisation of the palace of the Onojie of Ekpoma.

According to court proceedings and eyewitness accounts the protest initially began as a peaceful demonstration by students and residents demanding urgent government action over repeated cases of kidnapping killings and fear that have gripped Ekpoma and Edo Central Senatorial District. The situation later degenerated when some protesters allegedly became violent prompting the intervention of security operatives who arrested dozens on the spot.

Out of those arrested fifty two AAU students were arraigned before the magistrate who denied them bail citing the seriousness of the charges and the risk of interfering with ongoing investigations. The students have since been remanded at the Ekpoma Correctional Centre pending further hearing.

The decision has triggered widespread outrage within the university community and beyond with the AAU Student Union Government describing the remand as state sponsored intimidation and punishment for demanding basic safety. Parents civil society organisations and rights activists have also condemned the move calling it excessive and unjust.

Many have questioned why students protesting insecurity are now behind bars while kidnappers and violent criminals continue to operate freely. Social media has been flooded with calls for their release as hashtags demanding freedom for the students trend nationwide.

Observers say the remand represents a dangerous escalation in the handling of civic protests and could further inflame tensions in Ekpoma where schools have already faced disruptions due to insecurity.

Pressure is now mounting on Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo the judiciary and security agencies to intervene ensure bail for the students and refocus efforts on tackling the root cause of the crisis insecurity.