Ned Nwoko Accuses Wife Regina Daniel Of Infidelity

Senator Ned Nwoko has issued another press release which may be an Official response to the current controversy trailing him concerning estranged wife Regina Daniels' droog test report which she says came back clean...

Ned ends the press release with ''We will not shy away from addressing any/all issues raised by regina in all her videos and writings including age and infidelity on her part''.





The statement goes





SENATOR NED NWOKO'S OCTOBER 2025 WHATSAPP MESSAGE TO REGINA AND THE TRUTH IT REVEALS





"I won't accept your friends coming here at odd hours again. First it was glam on Sunday night. I spoke with two of you to go to sleep at 1am or she should leave.

She didn't do either. It was an all night of noise and music and all that goes with it.

By 3am another two friends joined you. They left the following afternoon. Again today, I asked you to go to.bed at 3am. You refused. It was was the noise of doors downstairs that woke me up. Lo and behold, you and sonia were heading to your room at exactly 3.30am. You have shown so much disrespect in the past few days. I don't know who is giving you drugs amongst them and this lifestyle is totally unacceptable and we can't continue like this. It is either you continue with your therapy or you check into the rehab in asokoro. My health is deteriorating because of your situation. I am worried about your life and what will happen with the kids. More importantly I won't fund your lifestyle again until you are fully rehabilitated"





The WhatsApp message sent by Senator Ned Nwoko to Regina on 17 October, 2025, provides a clear and honest account of the issues that led to the breakdown of the household. When read carefully, it leaves little room for the version of events later pushed into the public space.





1. There was no domestic violence. The accusation became a convenient storyline to avoid accountability for the underlying problems. No member of the domestic staff witnessed or reported any beating. No contemporaneous complaint of violence was made. The claim of domestic violence surfaced only after the situation escalated and became public. Notably, even Regina's own mother stated that the video alleging violence was a prank, a telling admission that undercuts the entire claim.





2. Documented substance abuse over an extended period.

By October 2025, there had already been close to eight months of persistent droog and alcohol abuse by Regina. This was a lived reality within the household, marked by erratic behaviour, unsafe associations, repeated late night disturbances, and growing instability.





3. Confirmed toxicology findings. Independent toxicology reports confirmed the presence and abuse of multiple substances. These findings corroborate the concerns expressed in the October message and contradict claims that substance use was fabricated or exaggerated.





4. Professional help was offered and resisted. Therapy and rehabilitation were initiated and encouraged well before the matter became public. The October message reflects frustration, and a final attempt to insist on sustained professional help, either through continued therapy or structured rehabilitation.





5. The children and her health were central. Senator Ned Nwoko's concerns, as expressed in the message, center on declining health, unsafe behavior, and the well-being of the children. Financial boundaries were introduced not as punishment, but as a necessary step to stop enabling a lifestyle that was clearly destructive.





6. Public victimhood became an easier escape than treatment. The shift from private intervention to public accusation was a deliberate strategy by Regina to evade responsibility, avoid long-term treatment, and garner public sympathy.





7. The October message stands as a factual anchor. Unlike later videos and emotional appeals, the October 17 message was written in real time, before public pressure, before court proceedings, and before any reputational considerations. It reflects concern, boundaries, and an insistence on treatment, not violence.





The evidence - medical reports, staff statements, therapy records, and contemporaneous messages, all point in one direction. The effort to recast this period as one of domestic abuse is clearly driven less by truth and more by shame and a reluctance to commit to long-term professional treatment.We will not shy away from addressing any/all issues raised by regina in all her videos and writings including age and infidelity on her part.





Signed,

Senator Ned Nwoko

Communication Team





#sdk #reginadaniels #nednwoko #actors #entertainment #epa #princess