Governor Ademola Adeleke Demands IGP’s Intervention Over Detained Aide

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to step in and “call to order” the Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Ibrahim Gothan, over what he described as unlawful arrests and prolonged detentions in the state.





The governor also demanded the immediate and unconditional release of one of his aides, Abiodun Adegoke Apesin, who has been in police custody for several days over a defamation petition linked to the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Bola Oyebamiji.





In a statement issued in Osogbo on Monday, Governor Adeleke faulted the continued detention of Mr Adegoke, arguing that it amounts to a violation of his fundamental human rights. He stressed that the allegation in question is a non-capital offence and is bailable under Nigerian law.





According to the governor, the aide has been denied bail on two separate occasions despite meeting all the conditions set by the police, including the presentation of senior civil servants as sureties. He described the development as “unacceptable” and accused the Osun Police Command of engaging in partisan conduct.





Governor Adeleke expressed concern that Mr Adegoke has been held for more than five days without being charged to court, warning that such actions undermine the rule of law and public confidence in the police.





“The Osun Police Command appears to be losing its sense of professionalism since the current Commissioner of Police assumed duty,” the governor said, alleging that suspects are now being detained for extended periods without bail or arraignment, often on the basis of verbal petitions from opposition political figures.





He further recalled that another of his aides, Mr Iyiola Monsuru, was earlier detained under similar circumstances, noting that both aides were arrested without formal police invitations.





While urging the IGP to order the immediate release of Mr Adegoke, the governor cautioned the police against being drawn into political battles, warning that such actions could threaten peace and security in the state.





“The police must not conduct themselves in a manner that suggests they are serving the political interests of any party or its chieftains,” Adeleke said, insisting that law enforcement must remain impartial and non-partisan.





The statement was signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed.



