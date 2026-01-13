Why We Arrested 52 Ambrose Ali Uni Students.. Police

EKPOMA PROTEST: HEAVY SECURITY DEPLOYED TO CURB CRIMINALITY; 52 SUSPECTS ARRESTED, CLEARS MISINFORMATION ON SOCIAL MEDIA





The Edo State Police Command wishes to provide update on the Ekpoma protest and ongoing security operations in the area.





The Commissioner of Police CP Monday Agbonika, fdc, has personally supervised heavy deployment of personnel in Ekpoma, in company of the Commander Mechanized 4 Brigade, Brigadier General Ahmed Olatunboju Balogun, to personally see to the deployment of personnel in collaboration with sister security agencies including the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo State Security Corp (ESSC) and Hunters to sustain public safety and tackle the issue of kidnapping and other criminal activities.





Following investigations into the disruption of a peaceful protest in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area, a total of fifty-two (52) persons suspected to have participated in violent acts of vandalism, assault occasioning harm, looting, rioting, cruelty to animals among other acts , causing disorder, and undermining public safety, were arrested.





The arrested hoodlums also allegedly forcibly entered the palace of the Enogie of Ekpoma, His Royal Highness Anthony Ehizogie Abumere, assaulting him and his wife while they maliciously destroyed his property.





Contrary to claims circulating on social media, the Edo State Police Command guarantees that no peaceful protester was arrested, but were rather charged to go home and maintain peace. The suspects have since been arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction.





The Commissioner of Police, reiterates the Command’s commitment to protecting the constitutional rights of citizens to lawful and peaceful protest while maintaining zero tolerance for criminality, violence, and acts capable of infringing on the rights of law abiding citizens.





Members of the public are advised to disregard unfounded reports and rely only on verified information. The Command appreciates the continued cooperation of law-abiding citizens and assures the public of its unwavering resolve to sustain peace and security across Edo State.





ASP ENO IKOEDEM,

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

EDO STATE COMMAND.