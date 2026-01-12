Amnesty Intl , Atiku Others Condemn Detention Of Tinubu’s Critic At Keffi Prison

The detention of social media commentator Abubakar Salim Musa at the Keffi Correctional Centre has sparked widespread outrage across Nigeria, with netizens, activists and political leaders condemning what they describe as an attack on free speech.

Musa, popularly known as @AM_Saleeeem on X, was reportedly arrested on January 11, 2026, over his criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s administration and later remanded in prison, according to Amnesty International Nigeria.

Amnesty had stated that Musa’s ordeal reflects an increasing clampdown on young Nigerians who express their opinions online, noting that many have been subjected to threats, arrests, illegal detention and harassment for criticising those in power.

“Salim did not commit any crime and the harassment he is facing is clearly aimed at silencing him. It is perfectly within his right to criticise any government official, no matter his position or status,” Amnesty said.

His detention has since triggered a wave of reactions online, with many Nigerians calling on the Federal Government to respect the rule of law and uphold citizens’ constitutional rights.

One of the voices leading the call for his release is former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who demanded Musa’s immediate and unconditional freedom.

In a post on his verified X handle, Atiku condemned what he described as a growing culture of repression under the Tinubu administration, warning that the arrest of critics poses a serious threat to democracy and freedom of expression.

He said Musa’s detention followed a disclosure by Amnesty International Nigeria, which alleged that the activist was being prepared for what it described as a sham trial based on bogus charges.

Atiku described Musa’s detention as “yet another disturbing example of the Tinubu administration baring its fangs against dissent, whether expressed through public protests or online criticism.”

Atiku said Musa’s only offence was his consistent criticism of the worsening security situation in Northern Nigeria and across the country.

“Rather than address the legitimate concerns being raised, the government has chosen intimidation,” Atiku said.

He warned that the case was not an isolated one, alleging that several Nigerians, including journalists, entertainers, students and members of the National Youth Service Corps, had been harassed or detained for criticising the president or members of his family.

According to him, the trend represents a grave danger to democratic governance.

“This dangerous pattern undermines the very foundations of democracy, which rest on the protection of fundamental human rights and freedom of expression,” he said.

Atiku added that Nigeria could not credibly claim to uphold democratic ideals while citizens were routinely arrested, assaulted and intimidated for expressing dissent.

He therefore urged the Tinubu administration to immediately and unconditionally release Abubakar Salim Musa and all others detained for exercising their constitutional rights.

He also called on the international community to hold the Nigerian government accountable and demand an end to what he described as a sustained campaign of arbitrary arrests and intimidation against critics and journalists.

Beyond political figures and rights groups, ordinary Nigerians have also taken to social media to express anger and concern over Musa’s detention.

Abubakar Umar urged the government to respect democratic principles, saying, “Nigerian Government should please uphold the rule of law and allow everyone to speak his or her mind.

“Criticism in a democratic system is allowed in any country of the world. Let us join hands and call on the authorities concerned to urgently do the needful and release him.”

Another user, Whyte, described the situation as a test of faith, saying Musa had once told him that Nigerians have freedom of speech but not freedom after speech.

“I am less worried because I know the God I am serving and He never lets Salim down. This is just a process and once you are a real believer you shall be tested. Salim will be out and in no time we will surely have a wazifa together, InshAllah,” he wrote.

Kie, on his part, questioned the state of democracy in the country, saying, “So in 2026, speaking your mind in Nigeria equals jail time? Abubakar Salim Musa is not a criminal, he is just inconvenient. When governments fear tweets more than policy, you know freedom is dead.”

Engr Imran Kabir also condemned the detention, describing it as intimidation.

“This is not justice, it is intimidation. Young Nigerians are being punished simply for expressing opinions online. Today it is @AM_Saleeeem, tomorrow it could be anyone,” he said.

Meek Oba, in a strongly worded reaction, lamented what he described as a breakdown of law and order.

“What can we expect in a lawless country where criminals are in charge,” he wrote.







