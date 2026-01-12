Real Madrid Sacks Xabi Alonso As Coach





The La Liga side said former Bayer Leverkusen manager Alonso, 44, had left by "mutual consent" and minutes later announced Arbeloa's appointment.





The former Spain and Real full-back has been promoted from coaching Real's B team.





Real were beaten by rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday and trail Barca by four points in La Liga.





Alonso - who spent five years with Real as a player - won the Bundesliga with Leverkusen in 2024 and replaced Carlo Ancelotti at the Bernabeu last summer.





A club statement said: "Xabi Alonso will always have the affection and admiration of all Madrid fans because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home.





"Our club thanks Xabi Alonso and his entire coaching staff for their work and dedication throughout this time, and wishes them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives."





Arbeloa has been coaching the club's youth team since 2020 but has not managed a senior side before.





Alonso won 24 of his 34 games in charge of Real but his side were booed off after a defeat by Celta Vigo last month, a loss which prompted an emergency meeting for the club's hierarchy to discuss Alonso's future.





They suffered a heavy 5-2 defeat to city rivals Atletico in September and have been beaten by both Liverpool and Manchester City in the Champions League

