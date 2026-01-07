NSCDC CG Pays Courtesy Visit To Defence Minister

Professor Ahmed Abubakar Audi, PhD, mni, OFR, the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Defence, General CG Musa OFR (rtd), at the Ministry of Defence Ship House earlier today.

The visit served as an opportunity for Professor Audi to extend his congratulations to General Musa on his recent and well-deserved appointment as Nigeria's Minister of Defence.

During the engagement, discussions also focused on reinforcing the crucial synergy between the Ministry of Defence and the NSCDC. Both leaders underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in enhancing national security and defence strategies.

The meeting is expected to pave the way for improved cooperation and operational effectiveness between the two vital security institutions.