NSCDC CG Pays Courtesy Visit To Defence Minister

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Professor Ahmed Abubakar Audi, PhD, mni, OFR, the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Defence, General CG Musa OFR (rtd), at the Ministry of Defence Ship House earlier today.

 The visit served as an opportunity for Professor Audi to extend his congratulations to General Musa on his recent and well-deserved appointment as Nigeria's Minister of Defence.

During the engagement, discussions also focused on reinforcing the crucial synergy between the Ministry of Defence and the NSCDC. Both leaders underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in enhancing national security and defence strategies. 

The meeting is expected to pave the way for improved cooperation and operational effectiveness between the two vital security institutions.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال