Abubakar Malami Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plot To Rearrest Him

"The Office of Abubakar Malami, SAN has been reliably informed of plans by government security agencies to rearrest him immediately upon his release, despite being granted bail by a court of competent jurisdiction.

This development is deeply troubling and raises grave concerns about due process, the rule of law, and personal safety.

It will be recalled that weeks ago, a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) granted bail to Abubakar Malami, SAN. However, the bail order was not honoured, as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission declined to effect his release, thereby frustrating a valid judicial decision.

We are now credibly informed that fresh plans are underway to rearrest Malami on what are believed to be trumped-up and unrelated charges, immediately after his release on bail in the current matter. Intelligence available to us further indicates that operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have mounted surveillance and are on standby to execute this plan.

This pattern of actions—granting bail on paper while preparing fresh arrests to ensure continued detention—represents a grave assault on constitutional safeguards and an abuse of state power. It undermines public confidence in the justice system and raises serious questions about respect for judicial authority.

We therefore place it clearly on record that the safety of Abubakar Malami, SAN, his family, and his staff is under serious threat. Any act of intimidation, unlawful detention, or harm arising from these actions must be fully accounted for by those responsible.

Abubakar Malami, SAN, has consistently demonstrated his respect for the rule of law and his readiness to submit himself to all lawful judicial processes. What is being demanded is nothing more than obedience to court orders, fairness, and constitutional protection, as guaranteed to every citizen.

We call on relevant authorities, the legal community, civil society organisations, and the international community to closely monitor this situation and to prevail on all security agencies to act strictly within the confines of the law.

Further updates will be communicated to the public as developments unfold."

Signed:

Mohammed Bello Doka

Special Assistant on Media

to Abubakar Malami, SAN



