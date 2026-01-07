Ex COAS Yahaya Sues Retired General Over Terrorism Financing Claims

Lieutenant General (Dr) Faruk Yahaya (rtd) CFR NAM, Zaruman Sokoto, former Chief of Army Staff, Nigerian Army, has taken firm legal action to clear his name and defend his integrity following the circulation of false and malicious allegations linking him to alleged terrorism financiers by Major General Danjuma Hamisu Ali-Keffi (rtd) during an interview with Arise News and further amplified by Sahara Reporters.

Acting through his legal team led by Mohammed Ndayako SAN, General Yahaya (rtd), has served formal demand notices on Major General Danjuma Hamisu Ali-Keffi (rtd), as well as the management of Arise News and Sahara Reporters, over the contents of defamatory interviews, reports, and publications widely circulated in recent days.

The demand notices, dated 17th December 2025, give the affected parties seventy-two (72) hours from the date of the receipt of the demand notices to retract the false allegations, issue unreserved public apologies and immediately cease further publication or dissemination of the claims. Failure to comply will result in legal action.

General Yahaya’s decision to pursue legal redress is aimed not only at protecting his personal honour, but also at discouraging the dangerous spread of unverified allegations capable of undermining public trust in national institutions and those who have served the nation with distinction.





He remains committed to the rule of law, accountability, professionalism, truth and will not allow falsehoods driven by malice or personal grievances to go unchallenged.





Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd) mni fnipr

Abuja