AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Boycott Training Over Unpaid Wages

Super Eagles players have threatened not to travel to Marrakech for their next Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match against Algeria unless all outstanding winning bonuses are paid by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

A highly reliable source within the team disclosed this

According to the source, players and officials are reportedly still awaiting their bonus payments from the tournament.

It was gathered that win bonuses for the four matches against Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, and Mozambique have yet to be settled.

While the team remains committed to the competition, they have made it clear that they will not train or travel to Marrakech for the next match unless the outstanding payments are resolved, our source confirmed.

Recall that in November, the team also threatened to boycott their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Gabon, citing unpaid entitlements.

In a joint statement signed by players and staff, the squad said, “The full squad, including officials, withheld from training today in Morocco because of unresolved issues with outstanding payments. The Super Eagles are awaiting a quick resolution to continue preparations for Thursday’s game with Gabon.”











