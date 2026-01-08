ICPC Insists On Investigating ex-NMDPR Boss Despite Dangote’s Withdrawal Of Petition





The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says Aliko Dangote, chairman of Dangote Group, has withdrawn his petition against Ahmed Farouk, the former chief executive officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

In December 2025, Dangote submitted a petition to the ICPC through his lawyer, Ogwu Onoja, against Farouk over allegations of “corruption and financial impropriety”.

In the petition, Dangote called for Ahmed’s arrest, investigation, and prosecution, accusing him of “living beyond his means” as a public official.

The entrepreneur alleged that the former NMDPRA boss spent more than “$7 million on the education of his four children” in various schools in Switzerland over a six-year period, without evidence of lawful income to justify such expenses.

Giving an update on the petition in a statement on Wednesday, Okor Odey, ICPC spokesperson, said the withdrawal notice was conveyed in a letter from Dangote’s lawyer.

Odey said the petitioner withdrew the petition in its entirety and that another law enforcement agency has taken over.

However, the ICPC spokesperson said the commission would continue its investigation into the matter despite the withdrawal of the petition





“The letter from O.J. Onoja, SAN, states that the petitioner has withdrawn the petition dated 16th December, 2025, submitted against Engineer Farouk Ahmed, the immediate past ACE/CEO of the NMDPRA, in its entirety and that another law enforcement agency has taken over,” the statement reads.

“The ICPC wishes to state categorically that in line with the provisions of sections 3(14) and 27(3) of its enabling Act, the investigations in the interest of the Nigerian people and the Nigerian state have already commenced and are presently ongoing.

“The ICPC will therefore continue to investigate this matter in line with its statutory mandate and in the interest of transparency, accountability and the fight against corruption for the benefit of Nigeria.”

Barely twenty-four hours after the petition was submitted to ICPC, Farouk resigned as NMDPRA CEO following a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.







