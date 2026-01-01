NSCDC Arrest 5 Illegal Miners In Abuja With Fake Branded Vehicle





The mining marshals of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested five men over alleged illegal mining activities and impersonation in the Kuje area council, Abuja.

John Attah, commander of the mining marshals, said in a statement that the suspects were arrested on Saturday at Kebi Mangoro in Kuje following credible intelligence on ongoing illegal mining operations.

He identified the suspects as Muhammed Aliyu, 39; Abdulrahman Hashimu, 32; Tahir Muhammed, 43; Awaje Abduljalal, 19; and Kabiru Adamu, 38.

According to Attah, preliminary investigations showed that the suspects operated multiple illegal mining sites across Abuja and neighbouring Nasarawa state.

He added that they used a privately owned Toyota Hilux branded with the colours and insignia of the NSCDC to evade checkpoints and intimidate stakeholders.

Attah said the suspects have confessed to the crime during interrogation.

“One of the suspects told investigators that the operations were directed by Mohammed Dahiru Salihu, popularly known as Mundasa of Mundasa Global Limited, who is currently at large,” the statement reads.

“The suspect said only Salihu could explain why the group lacked the required licences and statutory documentation to operate in the solid minerals sector.”

The commander said intelligence reports also indicated that the principal suspect and his accomplices, still at large, attempted to compromise the investigation.

Attah also expressed concern over what he described as “growing security threats linked to illegal mining.”

He said the impersonation of security agencies, including the use of an NSCDC-branded vehicle, posed a direct risk to public trust and national security.









According to him, the suspects were temporarily released on bail following an application by their lawyer, Douglas Najime of Chatham Partners.





Attah said the suspects would be charged in court at the conclusion of the investigations.











