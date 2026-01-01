2026: A Year Of Renewed Hope ..Sen Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Godswill Obot Akpabio, GCON, has expressed confidence that 2026 will be a year of renewed hope and steady national progress, anchored on institutional responsibility, legislative diligence, and collective resolve.

In his New Year message, signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, Senator Akpabio acknowledged the resilience of Nigerians and underscored the central role of the National Assembly—particularly the Senate—in sustaining democratic stability, promoting accountability, and advancing the nation’s development agenda.

“As we enter the year 2026, I extend my warm wishes to Nigerians for a peaceful and fulfilling year. I commend the resilience, patience, and civic maturity of our people, even in challenging times,” the Senate President said.

He noted that while the Executive continues to implement its policies, the National Assembly remains firmly committed to its constitutional responsibility of lawmaking, representation, and oversight, ensuring that governance outcomes reflect the aspirations of the Nigerian people.

“The Senate and the entire National Assembly will continue to discharge their duties with diligence—providing legislative support where necessary, exercising oversight where required, and always acting in the best interest of national unity, economic stability, and social justice,” Akpabio assured.

He expressed cautious optimism that ongoing efforts to address insecurity, economic pressures, infrastructure gaps, and youth unemployment would yield more visible results in the new year, stressing that sustainable progress depends on strong institutions rather than personalities.

“Our democracy is strengthened when institutions function properly and leaders remain accountable," Akpabio said. "The National Assembly will continue to work to strengthen these institutions and to ensure that public policy is people-centred and forward-looking,” he added.

Looking ahead to increased political activity as the nation approaches the 2027 general elections, the Senate President cautioned Nigerians against divisive politics and false messianic narratives.

His words: “As political activities intensify, Nigerians must remain discerning. History has shown that those who present themselves as sole rescuers often deepen division rather than heal it. Democracy thrives on ideas, responsibility, and respect for national unity—not inflammatory rhetoric or deception.”

Akpabio urged political actors to conduct themselves with restraint and a sense of national duty, noting that the Senate will continue to uphold democratic norms, parliamentary discipline, and the rule of law.

“The National Assembly," he said, "remains committed to constructive engagement with the Executive, the Judiciary, and all stakeholders, to build a more united, just, and prosperous Nigeria—where leadership is defined by service and institutions outlive individuals.”

The Senate President concluded by calling on Nigerians to remain engaged, vigilant, and hopeful in the year ahead.

“I urge Nigerians to continue to support democratic institutions and to work collectively for peace, equity, and national progress.”

“On behalf of my family, my constituents, the Senate, and the entire National Assembly, I wish all Nigerians a peaceful celebration and a prosperous 2026,” Akpabio said.







