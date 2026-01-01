Anthony Joshua Discharged From Hospital

Boxing Champion Anthony Joshua is out of hospital

This is a joint statement released by the Lagos and Ogun State Government on the issue

"The governments of Lagos and Ogun states, once again, commiserate with the families of the two young men - Lateef Ayodele and Cina Gami - who tragically and unfortunately lost their lives in the road accident involving Anthony Joshua on the 29th Dec 2025. We pray

The Almighty grant the repose of their souls whilst granting their families and loved ones the fortitude to bear this very sad and painful loss .

Anthony Joshua was discharged from hospital late this afternoon though heavy hearted and full of emotions over the loss of his two close friends he was deemed clinical fit to recuperate from home .

Anthony and his mother were at the funeral home in Lagos this afternoon to pay their final respects to his two deported friends as they were being prepared for repatriation scheduled for later this evening .

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu deeply appreciate the public concern and show of love and affection over this very sad and unfortunate incident.

They also appreciate Mr President. His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, for all fatherly support he gave through out the process .

We also want to appreciate the team of Doctors and medical personnel at the Lagoon Hospital Ikoyi that attended to Anthony and those that sustained injuries. The quality of care and professionalism is truly commendable.

Signed:

Gbenga Omotoso

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos





Kayode Akinmade

Special Adviser

Information and Strategy

Ogun




