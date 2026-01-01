Nigerian Senator , Godiya Akwashiki Dies @ 52





A Nigerian Senator, Godiya Akwashiki (SDP/Nasarawa North), has died at the age of 52 in an Indian hospital following a protracted illness.

A family source confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on condition of anonymity on Thursday.

The source, who spoke in Nassarawa Eggon, said Akwashiki died on December 31, 2025.

He said that the death of the senator was a big blow and had left a big vacuum given his commitment to the development of the senatorial zone and empowerment programmes.

He said: “In the history of Nasarawa North, Senator Akwashiki was the best senator Nasarawa North ever produced due to his purposeful leadership.

“His projects is in every nook and cranny of the constituency as he was the only senator that re-contested and won for second term in the zone.”

NAN recalls that before his election into the Nigerian senate in 2019, Akwashiki had served as Majority Leader and Deputy Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

NAN also learnt that Akwashiki was born on August 3, 1973 in Angba Iggah, Nassarawa Eggon, Nasarawa State.