NLC, FCTA Workers Protest at National Industrial Court, Demand Wike’s Removal

Workers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), backed by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Monday staged a protest at the National Industrial Court in Abuja over unresolved labour disputes.

The demonstrators picketed the court premises, carrying placards and chanting solidarity songs as they expressed dissatisfaction with the handling of workers’ welfare issues. According to the protesters, several agreements reached with the FCTA management remain unimplemented, leading to growing frustration among staff.

Labour leaders at the protest accused the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, of failing to address critical workers’ concerns, including outstanding allowances, promotion arrears, and improved working conditions. They called on the Federal Government to intervene urgently and demanded the removal of the minister if their grievances continue to be ignored.

The NLC stated that the protest was part of a broader effort to compel authorities to respect court rulings and honour agreements reached with organised labour.

As of the time of filing this report, the FCTA management had not issued an official response to the protest. Security personnel were deployed to the area to maintain order, while court activities experienced temporary disruptions due to the demonstration.