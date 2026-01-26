Breaking: DHQ Confirms Botched Coup Against Tinubu, Officers To Be Arraigned





The Defence Headquarters has finally confirmed that there was an unsuccessful coup attempt against President Bola Tinubu





The identified officers are to stand trial





Full details in here

UPDATE ON DISCIPLINARY CASES INVOLVING SIXTEEN OFFICERS INVESTIGATED FOR INDISCIPLINE, BREACH OF SERVICE REGULATIONS

It would be recalled that the Defence Headquarters issued a press statement in October 2025 regarding the arrest of sixteen officers over acts of indiscipline and breaches of service regulations. The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) wishes to inform the general public that investigations into the matter have been concluded and the report forwarded to appropriate superior authority in line with extant regulations.

The comprehensive investigation process, conducted in accordance with established military procedures, has carefully examined all circumstances surrounding the conduct of the affected personnel. The findings have identified a number of the officers with allegations of plotting to overthrow the government which is inconsistent with the ethics, values and professional standards required of members of the AFN.

Accordingly, those with cases to answer will be formally arraigned before appropriate military judicial panel to face trial in accordance with the Armed Forces Act and other applicable service regulations. This ensures accountability while upholding the principles of fairness and due process.

The AFN reiterates that measures being taken are purely disciplinary and part of ongoing institutional mechanisms to preserve order, discipline and operational effectiveness within the ranks. The Armed Forces remain resolute in maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, loyalty and respect for constitutional authority.

SAMAILA UBA

Major General

Director, Defence Information

26 January 2026