Sit At Home Adherence: Governor Soludo Shuts Onitsha Main Market

In a decisive move to enforce compliance with the state’s directive against the controversial Monday sit-at-home order, Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has ordered the immediate shutdown of the Onitsha main market for one week in the first instance.

The action follows repeated defiance by traders at the popular Markets, who did not open for business despite a government warning to disregard the sit-at-home order imposed by non-state actors.

The order, which has disrupted economic and social activities across the Southeast for years, was publicly condemned by the Soludo administration, which urged residents to go about their lawful activities without fear.





The Governor stated that if they don't open at the expiration of the shut down, the market will be shut down for one month and so on and so forth, pointing out that the closure is a necessary step to protect law-abiding citizens and reinforce the authority of the state, stating that the government cannot stand by while a few individuals willfully undermine public safety and disregard official directives meant to restore normalcy.

Security personnel, including the police, army among others, were immediately deployed to seal the market gates and ensure compliances.



