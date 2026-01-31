Nigerians Back Gov Bago On Single Tenure For Governors, President

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State, last month, delivered what could be considered a brutal truth, which many in his position would shy away from. It takes courage for someone in such a privileged position as a governor to admit publicly the failures of a system of government in which he is a beneficiary. Bago who was speaking at the swearing-in of newly appointed commissioners and local government council chairmen, as well as some permanent secretaries and members of some Boards and Agencies observed that the fear of losing an election for a second term in office discourages an incumbent governor in his first term from taking some decisive steps that could have promoted development in the state.

In essence, the incumbent would not want to take any action that would amount to stepping on the toes of those who may be instrumental to his reelection even if it will be in the interest of the people. According to Governor Bago, “there are some steps I ought to have taken to move the state forward but I dare not because of fear that taking such decisions would affect my victory in 2027.

For example, some people who failed examinations and should have been sanctioned one way or the other could not be punished because of second-term ambition. He therefore advocated a single term for governors. “As the Governor, I am preoccupied with the search for a second term in office and as a result, governance is suffering and this is why one term is better to serve because you will be more focused from the beginning to the end of your one term tenure,” he remarked.

Proposals for a single term for governors and president is not new in the country. In fact, it was part of the resolutions of the 2014 Confab Report. But now we have a serving governor in his first term who is courageous enough to share his experience in governance and comes out boldly to advocate a single term for governors. Many Nigerians have therefore declared their support for Governor Bago’s proposal and called for an amendment of the constitution.

It will end monumental corruption, waste associated with second term bid —Senator Wabara

Declaring his support for a single term tenure for the president and the governors as canvassed by Governor Bago of Niger state, former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara, argued that the proposal would help put an end to the monumental corruption and waste associated with the second term bid. Senator Wabara who said he had muted the idea during his speech on the aborted third term Bill by ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, commended Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State, for renewing the call. He said: “I sincerely doff my hat for Gov. Bago for being very truthful and selfless.

He actually hit the nail on the head. Second term is not working for us because, once a President or Governor is elected, instead of performing, his or her concentration, from the first day of the first term, will be on how to win a second term. If we adopt a single tenure, an elected President or Governor won’t need the second term to make the first impression. I muted this idea during my speech on the third term bill. In my speech then, I strongly canvassed 6-year single tenure, and I still stand by that.

This will also help to stop corruption in the system. Governor Bago was right because instead of using monies meant for development during the first term, the President or Governor will be saving money to use in buying second term and that is institutionalisation of corruption. I, therefore, call on Nigerians to support one term of six years for the President and Governors. This will enable them to fully concentrate on the job, and to be very effective. Rotation will also help solve the issue of marginalisation against Ndigbo because every geopolitical zone will constitutionally take a bite at the Presidency once in every 36 years. With this in place, the South East and the North East which have not produced the President can also constitutionally take their turn. This way, Nigeria will be more united and solve the problem of marginalisation”.

Single, non-renewable term for president, governor merits serious consideration —Chief Ayorinde

A legal luminary, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde, SAN said: “ Governor Bago’s confession lays bare a fundamental tension in our political system: the conflict between the imperatives of effective governance and the compulsions of political survival. When an executive is constantly preoccupied with the prospects of a second term, the focus on long-term policy planning and bold reform is inevitably diminished. In Nigeria, where incumbents wield near-unlimited access to public resources, this tension is heightened, often to the detriment of the citizenry.

From my perspective, the notion of a single, non-renewable term for both the presidency and governorship merits serious consideration. Such a model has the potential to liberate the executive from the shackles of electoral calculation, allowing decisions to be taken in the interest of the people rather than for political expediency. It could encourage leaders to be bolder in pursuing reforms, to invest in long-term projects, and to exercise fiscal prudence without the distraction of campaigning.

However, the introduction of a single-term system is not a panacea. Without robust institutional oversight, legislative scrutiny, independent auditing, and an empowered judiciary, even a non-renewable executive may act without sufficient accountability. The success of such a reform depends not only on tenure limits but also on strengthening the very structures that ensure transparency, responsibility, and the rule of law.

Ultimately, Governor Bago’s candid reflection should provoke a national conversation about the nature of political tenure and the quality of governance in our country. It is an opportunity for us to consider reforms that place the public interest above the narrow pursuit of political longevity. I am convinced that if such measures are undertaken thoughtfully and in concert with institutional strengthening, Nigeria stands to benefit enormously, her leaders would govern with focus, and her citizens would finally witness governance that is purposeful, courageous, and unencumbered by the relentless pursuit of reelection”.

It could reduce the perverse incentives that lead to corruption – Aborisade

Human rights activist, Barr. Femi Aborisade said: “Governor Mohammed Bago’s recent admission that his first-term decisions were constrained by the pursuit of re-election highlights a fundamental challenge for democracy and human rights in Nigeria. When elected leaders prioritise political survival over governance, it is the citizens who ultimately pay the price, through delayed development, unimplemented policies, and weakened public services. From a human rights perspective, this raises serious concerns. Governance is not merely about political expediency; it is about fulfilling the rights of citizens to education, healthcare, security, and economic opportunity. When leaders are preoccupied with securing a second term, these rights are compromised. The diversion of public resources for political campaigns, rather than the public good, is a tangible infringement on the socio-economic rights of Nigerians. The proposition for a single, non-renewable term for governors and the president is therefore worth careful consideration. In theory, it could reduce the perverse incentives that lead to corruption, patronage, and the neglect of long-term planning. Executives would be able to govern without fear or favour, focusing on the needs of the populace rather than the whims of political ambition. However, tenure reform alone will not guarantee the protection of citizens’ rights.





Strengthening institutional oversight is equally essential, independent legislatures, empowered anti-corruption agencies, and active civil society monitoring are critical to ensure that leaders are held accountable for their stewardship of public resources. Without these safeguards, even a single-term executive may operate with impunity. Ultimately, Governor Bago’s candid reflection is a reminder that the architecture of our democracy must prioritise the people above political ambition. True reform must ensure that governance in Nigeria is transparent, accountable, and rights-based, so that citizens receive the services and protections to which they are entitled, regardless of the political calculations of those in power”.





6-yr single tenure okay for Nigeria — Prof Madubuike

Former Minister of Education and Health respectively, Professor Ihechukwu Madubuike, in his contribution proposed a six -year single tenure for the President and the Governors. The elder statesman said they had agreed on the idea at the 1995 Constitutional Conference, which was then canvassed by the late Vice President Alex Ekwueme, but regretted the lack of willpower to implement the proposal. He said: “The idea of a six-year single tenure had been canvassed over time especially during the period of the late Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme when we started the debate. We said that we could have six geopolitical zones that would be quasi-independent, and six-year tenure for the President. We also agreed on six Vice-Presidents – one for each of the geopolitical zones and a draft constitution was submitted to Gen. Abacha, But when Gen. Abacha took over, he made his own Constitution. We borrowed from the US, a Constitution that we don’t know how to practise. The US has a four-year term for political office holders, but the individuals that populate the US are different from the individuals that populate Nigeria. America has a two-term of four-years each and it’s working for them. So, changing the tenure to a six-year period will not necessarily change the condition of the country if we don’t have the right people to implement it.





Single term will enable them focus on their responsibilities —MBF

The Middle Belt Forum, MBF, while also declaring its support for the single term tenure for the president and the governors argued that it will enable them to focus on their responsibilities as they will not be distracted by the quest for a second term in office. The MBF also said that it should extend to the legislative arm of government. According to the Forum’s National President, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, “It is a very good development or suggestion. We can change the term of office to six years. What the governor said is the truth, it is now left for the National Assembly to look at exploring that possibility.





The single term in office should also apply to the legislature as well, we cannot just apply it only to the executive and leave out the legislature. We copied a system which is alien to us and we are not implementing it properly. For example, look at policing, we copied the American system of government but our policing is totally different. We said we copied the American presidential system but ours gives too much power to the president. We can adopt things that are peculiar to us here. The National Assembly should be on a part time basis. The members just stay there doing little or nothing and in a bid to carry them along,the president lobbies them and in the end what we have now is a rubber stamp “National Assembly”.





Single tenure is in the interest of the nation —Ayo Fadaka

According to a Public Affairs Analyst, Hon Ayo Fadaka, “Bago’s observation is very true. For years now, because of noticed procrastination in solving crisis and challenges confronting our nationhood, governments at state and national levels continue to fail to take decisive actions that will strike at the very foundations of evil because of the strong establishments propelling such evils because of their hold and control over societal blocks. The desire for a second term continues to hold the hands of Presidents and Governors from acting in the interest of the nation. I thus support an amendment of the constitution to provide a single tenure of five or six years for the President and Governors and this will be in the interest of our nation.





Public affairs analyst and media strategist, Lanre Ogunsuyi, said, “A single term system could improve accountability, as office holders would no longer be preoccupied with winning another term. However, a single-term arrangement carries significant risks as some leaders might become complacent and less responsive to the needs of the people without the incentive of re-election. Also, some elected officials could exploit a single term to pursue personal interests or illicit enrichment, especially in an environment where oversight remains weak. The effectiveness of any tenure system depends largely on the strength of democratic institutions. Governor Mohammed Bago’s admission highlights the challenges of Nigeria’s current tenure system.





The fear of re-election can indeed influence decision-making, prioritizing political survival over the needs of the people. With no re-election concerns, leaders might prioritize long-term development over short-term. Moreover, without the need to fund re-election campaigns, leaders might be less inclined to engage in corrupt practices. This is expected to lead to improved accountability as office holders will not be seeking reelection.





Democratic institutions, such as the national and state assemblies, need strengthening to ensure effective oversight and accountability. Addressing corruption is crucial to ensuring that public funds are used for development rather than personal interests. Electoral reform processes could help reduce the influence of money in elections and improve the quality of leadership. Ultimately, whether a single term would be beneficial for Nigeria depends on various factors, including the strength of its institutions, the electoral process, and the leadership culture. A more effective approach might involve strengthening institutions, promoting transparency and accountability, and encouraging leaders to prioritize the people’s needs. In the United States, which practices true federalism, the rules regarding term limits vary by state and office. Some states have term limits for certain offices, while others do not. For example, California, Michigan, and Oklahoma have term limits for their governors and state legislators, while governors in New York and Texas can serve an unlimited number of terms, as long as they are re-elected. In Virginia, governorship is limited to a single term, but can run again after a four-year break”.





A single, non-renewable term appears attractive——Adediwura

As for Mr Taiwo Adediwura, a legal practitioner, he said, “the Nigerian political environment amplifies this problem. Weak institutional checks—particularly the failure of state and national assemblies to exercise effective oversight—mean that incumbents operate with near impunity. Coupled with access to public resources, incumbents often convert state machinery into campaign infrastructure. The result is a distorted electoral playing field where governance slows after the first year, policy continuity gives way to populism, and public funds are redirected toward political survival. Taking cognizance of this, the proposal for a single, non-renewable term appears attractive. In theory, it could liberate presidents and governors from the distractions of reelection politics, compelling them to focus on legacy, delivery, and long-term planning from day one. Without the pressure to court voters or political godfathers for a second term, leaders might be more willing to take difficult but necessary decisions, pursue reforms, and resist short-term populist temptations.”

A single, non-renewable term would allow uninterrupted focus on governance———Comrade Ashaye Wasiu, Chairman, United Action for Democracy, Ogun State

According to Comrade Wasiu, “Nigeria’s governance problems are not fundamentally about whether leaders serve single or multiple terms, but about a deeply flawed political system. Without serious institutional overhaul, debates over tenure length are misleading and merely recycle the same problems without delivering real change. Governor Mohammed Bago’s admission that fear of re-election constrained decisive governance highlights a systemic issue rather than a personal failure. It exposes how Nigeria’s political incentives and weak institutions undermine effective leadership, especially under the current constitutional provision that allows presidents and governors two four-year terms. In practice, the first term in office is rarely devoted fully to governance. From early in their first tenure, leaders begin to focus on re-election, leading to policy paralysis, avoidance of difficult but necessary reforms, and decisions driven more by electoral calculations than public interest. Also, re-election politics also encourages misallocation of public resources and weak accountability. Incumbents often divert state funds toward patronage and campaigns, while legislative bodies fail to provide effective oversight due to compromised independence or shared political interests. A single, non-renewable term of five or six years would allow uninterrupted focus on governance. Without re-election pressure, leaders could demonstrate greater political courage, pursue long-term development goals, reduce abuse of incumbency, and be judged purely on performance. However, possible complacency or recklessness by “lame-duck” leaders, as well as challenges to policy continuity should be avoided since major projects often require more time than a single term allows”.





Single term will be in Nigerians’ interest———Waheed Lawal, Chairman OCSC

The Chairman, Osun State Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, Comrade Waheed Lawal said, “a single term tenure for political office holders will allow them to focus on governance than on politicking, especially second term syndrome. Over the years, we have seen the waste that accompanied second term politicking for elected office holders. They concentrate on governance for the first two years after which the next two years of the four years tenure are devoted to politics while governance suffers neglect. These days, political office holders begin to work for their re-election the moment they spend a year in office, which in my opinion, results in a waste of resources that could have been used to turn around the economy which will have an impact on the population. I therefore support a single term of either six or seven years, so that resources that would be wasted on politicking would be used to impact on the economy of either the states or the country.





The proposal deserves urgent consideration——Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, National Coordinator, Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG)

“In Nigeria, the moment politicians are sworn into office, governance is effectively suspended and re-election calculations begin. Critical policies are delayed, necessary reforms are avoided, and the public interest is sacrificed on the altar of political survival. Democracy has been distorted into a tool for personal ambition rather than a platform for public service. The two-term system has collapsed under the weight of corruption and weak institutions. Legislatures have largely abandoned their oversight responsibilities, while executives operate with little or no restraint. State resources are brazenly deployed to secure second terms, reducing elections to rigged rituals instead of genuine democratic choices. A single, non-renewable term for presidents and governors deserves urgent national consideration. Removing the pressure of re-election could compel leaders to either deliver tangible results or be remembered as failures — without excuses. However, tenure reform alone is not sufficient. Without strong accountability mechanisms, even a one-term leader can become reckless and dangerous.





Nigeria does not need politicians obsessed with remaining in power. It needs leaders obsessed with results — and citizens prepared to challenge a political class that has turned democracy into a grand deception.





A single term of 5 years maximum may work better-Wills

Mr Iniruo Wills, a lawyer and Co-Convener, Embasara Foundation, Ijaw think tank for good governance said: “A single term of 5 years maximum might work better for us, at least to reduce the

scale of per capita theft by governors, as well as to allow the serious minded ones to focus on delivering reasonable levels of development within a single tenure. Also, there is a need to introduce

term limits for legislators, as most of our legislative houses are really redundant and too many of their members are self-perpetuating just to monopolize power and access to public funds.”





The crucial issue is the individual involved -Omare

Eric Omare, a legal practitioner and minority rights activist, said: “I think that the issue is more complex and complicated than merely saying that giving Governors and President single tenure will enable them to concentrate. I think at the end of the day, the crucial issue is the individual involved. I believe that, for the core politicians, if they don’t have a second term, they would concentrate on how to produce a successor which is also enough to cause distraction. I think that the way forward is to look for ways to make politics unattractive. The root problem is the connection between politics and economic power.”





What matters is good governance——Ambakederimo





Also speaking, Joseph Ambakederimo, Convener, South South Reawakening Group said: “politics is more for personal interest and less for the people who vote on election day to elect their leaders. Whether it is one term or two terms of whatever number of years is not the issue. What we should be talking about is good governance which is the hallmark of inclusive democracy. The rhetorical question one should ask is why would anyone hold back a solution to any challenge that might impact positively on your people. If leaders shy away from taking bold decisions then such persons are not fit to be in leadership positions. Leaders take bold and decisive decisions to write the wrongs of society because if you fail to act and make such strong decisive decisions it is the people that continue to suffer”.





A political analyst, Igbayilola Adedara, argues that “a single term reduces abuse of incumbency and election-related violence, and curtails the monetization of politics. Some may also see it as a way to weaken godfatherism, since politicians would no longer need to negotiate future electoral support. However, the length of a tenure is a secondary issue; the real problem lies in weak institutions, compromised electoral bodies, and lack of civic enforcement. Without fixing these, even a single term could still be misused.”

Comrade Adeyera Amos, a political analyst warns that a single term could create new perverse incentives. “A governor or president who knows there is no electoral consequence might govern recklessly, loot aggressively, or prioritize personal enrichment over public good,” he stated.

An Oyo State civil servant, Rasaki Owolabi expressed worry about policy instability and constant leadership turnover, which could weaken institutional memory and bureaucratic effectiveness. “A single-term system could improve focus and reduce electoral distraction, but without deep institutional reforms—strong legislatures, independent anti-corruption agencies, transparent campaign financing, and credible elections—it risks becoming a cosmetic solution,” he concluded.





Greatest hindrance is corruption –Morris

Alagoa Morris, environmentalist asserted: “I do not belong to that group of thought that is passing the blame or searching for faults to cover inefficiency. At least I know people like Senator Melford Okilo who performed as if he had been in office for three tenures. The only thing that is wrong with our democracy is unbridled corruption where legislators, instead of minding law-making and oversight in the collective interest of all Nigerians, they are now executors of constituency projects and contracts. It’s shameful that some National Assembly members were associated with multiple abandoned contracts during the so-called forensic audit of the NDDC. The fact that time and resources were wasted in that audit exercise which at the end didn’t see the light of day itself speaks volume about corruption in the country. We need stronger institutions in Nigeria, not strong people.”





It’s about attitude, not tenure –Gbemre

Zik Gbemre, Coordinator, Niger Delta Peace Coalition, said: “I don’t think a single term for governor and president will produce good governance if Nigeria doesn’t change attitudes of amassing illegal wealth. Those elected will still loot since they know they are not going for a second tenure. Until Nigerians change their attitude, the system of government that works in other countries will not work in Nigeria. The parliamentary system is still working in the UK and other countries. The presidential system of government is still working in the US but it doesn’t work in Nigeria. The problem has nothing to do with tenure. Even countries that don’t practice democracy are doing well, such as Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Brunei, and Kuwait. In China President Xi Jinxing has secured his third term and each term is five years which means he is going to rule for 15 years and even more. Vladimir Putin of Russia Federation is serving his 5th term in office as president until 2030. Nigeria’s problem is the overdose of corruption. Politicians and public office holders are glorified for looting.

Public office holders are not punished for stealing the commonwealth. Make it a single tenure, they will steal more.”

Single term not suitable in Nigeria——Sara-Igbe

Former security adviser to the Rivers state governor, Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, however argued that “a single term for elective office holders will lead to high stakes corruption and blatant embezzlement of public funds. For a single term, the President or the governors will just come to the office with a mindset of looting everything knowing full well that they have nothing at stake after their tenure. But in two terms, an elected officer realizes that there is always a judgment time because if he doesn’t do well in the first term he knows he will be voted out when he is seeking a second term. Nobody will re-elect somebody that did not do well in his first term. We have seen how some elected officers have been very effective in their first term just to impress the masses knowing that they would seek re-election and would want to be voted back to office. But there will be no such opportunities if we practice a single term policy. No matter the number of years allotted to the single term, Nigeria feels far better with the two terms practice and must continue to adhere to it.”





What matter are the attitude, priorities and intentions which drive governance——Dr Robinson, Ex PANDEF Publicity Secretary

In his submission, the immediate past National Publicity Secretary of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Dr. Ken Robinson, said: “The Nigerian Constitution, particularly Section 14(2) (b) of the 1999 Constitution, explicitly stipulates that the security and welfare of the people shall constitute the primary duties of government. In essence, the paramount obligation of the government, whether at the national or sub national level, is to ensure the safety, well-being, and progress of its citizens, the Nigerian people. The real issue is not whether politicians serve two terms or a single term; rather, it is the attitude, priorities, and intentions that drive governance. If the government’s actions are genuinely directed towards the safety and welfare of citizens, even if some of the measures are stringent, they will gain public support when citizens see the true motives behind them and the sincerity of purpose. Effective governance is rooted in transparency, accountability, and people-centred development, rather than in undue political calculations and permutations. Regrettably, there is a growing tendency among our politicians to prioritise the latter over the former.”

Single tenure is counter productive——Anthony Sani

Former Secretary-General of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Anthony N. Z. Sani, in his own submission, opposed the proposal for a single term arguing that it discourages high performance and undermines effective leadership. According to him, the idea of a single tenure treats leaders who perform well the same way as those who perform poorly or recklessly. He said, “Single term does not reward high performance because those with high performance and those with low or reckless performance are treated the same. There is no reward for high performance; it is therefore counter-productive. The existing two terms tenure system, when properly managed, provides an incentive for good governance, as leaders who deliver results can be rewarded with re-election by the electorate.

However, there can be a modified system to check the abuse of incumbency by ensuring that the incumbent president is not allowed to preside over an election in which he is a candidate. Countries such as Chile and Uruguay have successfully practised this modified form of multiple tenure, which has curbed abuse of incumbency while preserving incentives for high performance. Adopting such a model in Nigeria would strengthen democratic accountability and ensure that motivation remains a key instrument for effective leadership”.

Two-term system incentivizes self-preservation over public service——Babarinsa

Babafemi Babarinsa, an activist who is based in Oyo State, said, “Governor Bago’s admission that governance suffered because his attention was diverted toward securing a second term validates a long-standing concern in the country’s political discourse: that the pursuit of reelection often eclipses the responsibility of governance.

This admission gives empirical weight to the argument that the two-term system, as currently practiced, incentivizes self-preservation over public service.”

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger state is two years into his first term in office. While advocating a single term in office for state governors for good governance, the governor did not however recommend the duration of the single term or the effective year of the take off.

Bago observed that the lure or machinations for a second term in office discourages one from taking some decisive steps that could promote development in the state because they may negatively affect some people who may be instrumental to one’s reelection.





His words: “There are some steps I ought to have taken to move the state forward but I dare not because of fear that taking such decisions would affect my victory in 2027. For example, some people who failed examinations and should have been sanctioned one way or the other could not be punished because of second term ambition.





I am an advocate of a single term for governors. Everything in Niger state is being politicised and because of this, more decisive actions cannot be taken. There are some people I want to sack but I cannot. As the Governor, I am preoccupied with the search for a second term in office and as a result, governance is suffering and this is why one term is better to serve because you will be more focused from the beginning to the end of your one term tenure”.

