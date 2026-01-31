Lecturer Allegedly Collapses, Dies In Young Lady's House In Minna

The Niger State Police Command has confirmed the dath of a 53-year-old lecturer, Abdulfatai Aiyede, who reportedly dead while visiting a young woman in Minna.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, the incident was reported on January 27, 2026, at about 10 a.m. Aiyede, said to be from Bida, had travelled to Minna to visit a 25-year-old nursing student identified as Stella Joseph at her residence in Minna.

Police said that during the visit, Stella allegedly served him a meal. Shortly after eating, Aiyede reportedly began to convulse and suddenly collapsed.

He was rushed to the General Hospital in Minna for urgent medical attention but was later confirmed dead by medical personnel.

Abiodun stated that Stella has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He added that the deceased's body is undergoing examination to determine the exact cause of death.